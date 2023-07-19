Status hearing held for Henry Dinkins, man charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A status hearing was held for the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020.

Tuesday, Henry Dinkins had a status hearing that was held remotely. According to court documents, that hearing covered witnesses and evidence that both sides plan to use during the trial which will be on Aug. 8 in Linn County.

The Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham says that they have 122 witnesses on their list right now.

Dinkin’s attorneys, Chad Freese and Joel Waters say their witness list contains about 75 percent of the witnesses already called on the state’s list.

Cunningham talked about a couple of motions that she expects to file ahead on the trail regarding evidence. Those include:

A witness who pulled Dinkins out of the mud in the area near where Breasia’s body was found died of a massive heart attack in June. She will file a motion seeking to use his testimony, he was deposed in May, at trial.

When they did the cell phone download of Dinkins’ phone, there were internet searches related to “little girls of her demographic involving sexual behaviors.” She say she wants to introduce that evidence at trial.

Cunningham also talked about other evidence like surveillance video that will be presented at the trail that shows where Dinkins was the night and day Breasia went missing.

Additionally, Cunningham said of those 122 witnesses she is going to determine who really will be necessary to call at trial.

According to court documents, Dinkin’s trial is expected to last 20 days.

