Showers and storms, potentially strong possible tonight.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We felt the moisture and heat today bringing us an unstable atmosphere. A cold front moving from the Plains pushes across Iowa tonight. Scattered showers and storms are possible along the front. There is a threat that a few of the storms could turn strong to severe with hail and high winds as the primary threat. Slight cooler air drier air builds behind the front just in time for the weekend. We are still watching the heat build for next week. High temperatures are likely to reach and top 90 for several days in a row. Have a great night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.