Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

