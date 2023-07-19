Regina wins on a walk off, Lisbon’s great comeback falls short at state softball

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy Connor hit a walk-off rbi single to left to give Regina a 4-3 win over Northeast to advance to the class 2a state softball semi-finals.

Lisbon’s big comeback falls short in another 2a state softball quarter-final losing to Interstate 35 9-5 win. The Lions finish an outstanding season at 34-8.

