Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Regina wins on a walk off, Lisbon’s great comeback falls short at state softball

The Lions finish an outstanding season at 34-8.
By Scott Saville
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy Connor hit a walk-off rbi single to left to give Regina a 4-3 win over Northeast to advance to the class 2a state softball semi-finals.

Lisbon’s big comeback falls short in another 2a state softball quarter-final losing to Interstate 35 9-5 win. The Lions finish an outstanding season at 34-8.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
I-80 semi crash
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County

Latest News

Tied at one, Liberty had the Duane Banks field believing the Bolts could pull the upset, but a...
Liberty’s season ends in the 4A quarterfinals, losing 9-3 to Johnston
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Wahlert beat Ballard 11-1 in the quarter-finals. West Dubuque also won big shutting out Harlan...
Wahlert and Western Dubuque advance to the 3a semi-finals
Tied at one, Liberty had the Duane Banks field believing the Bolts could pull the upset, but a...
Liberty’s season ends in the 4A quarterfinals, losing 9-3 to Johnston