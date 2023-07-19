Person killed, two more injured after vehicle rolls over in Marshall County
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:05 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to Quarry Rd and 3 Bridges Rd for a report of a fatal crash.
According to investigators, a 2007 Chevy Impala was traveling eastbound on Quarry Rd when it left the roadway and rolled into the north side ditch. A 21-year-old victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and killed during the incident. They have been identified as Giana Dominique from Marshalltown.
A 27-year-old and a 29-year-old were also injured in the incident.
Investigators are determining what caused the crash at this time.
