Pedestrian hit, killed in crash in Chickasaw County
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Chickasaw County Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa State Patrol said.
It happened at around 4:45 p.m. on US 18 west of Falcon Drive in Fredericksburg.
The ISP said 78-year-old Jerome Leach, of Fredericksburg, was hit while he was in the roadway.
The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.
