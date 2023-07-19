Show You Care
Pedestrian hit, killed in crash in Chickasaw County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Chickasaw County Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa State Patrol said.

It happened at around 4:45 p.m. on US 18 west of Falcon Drive in Fredericksburg.

The ISP said 78-year-old Jerome Leach, of Fredericksburg, was hit while he was in the roadway.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

