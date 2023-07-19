New sentencing date set for Jeremy Goodale

Show You Care
On Wednesday, a district court ruled that the sentencing hearing for Goodale will take place on November 14th and 15th, 2023.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Jeremy Goodale, one of the two Fairfield teens charged with the murder of their teacher, has a new sentencing date set.

Goodale pled guilty to first-degree murder back in April. He told the court the other teen, Willard Miller, asked him to help kill Graber because she gave him a poor grade in class. Miller was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole on July 6th, 2023.

On Wednesday, a district court ruled that the sentencing hearing for Goodale will take place on November 14th and 15th, 2023.

Goodale was set to be sentenced in August, but his attorneys asked the court to delay sentencing until October, because a psychiatrist, who is set to testify at the hearing, isn’t available that month.

The state initially filed a motion against delaying the sentencing, saying Graber’s widower Paul wished to make a victim impact statement at the hearing, and that they weren’t sure he’d make it to October. The state removed its motion to prevent the sentencing delay on July 14th, 2023 after Paul reportedly passed away.

