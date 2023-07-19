Show You Care
Iowa DT steps back from Big Ten Media Day due to ongoing NCAA investigation

Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa....
Iowa's Noah Shannon during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth)(Justin Hayworth | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz has announced a new player will take over the duties of representing the football program at Big Ten Media Day.

Iowa DT Noah Shannon was expected to attend the event on behalf of the team, but reportedly told Coach Ferentz his involvement in the NCAA investigation into sports gambling, made him feel like it wasn’t right for him to be a representative. He released the following statement:

“Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege. I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances, I told Coach Ferentz it would be best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don’t feel it is right for me to represent the team.”

Coach Ferentz praised the character of Shannon, saying, “Noah’s decision to share this information and suggest that another player take his place is reflective of his character. Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first.”

Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins will represent the team in Shannon’s place. Higgins totaled 39 tackles (20 solo) last year playing behind consensus All-American Jack Campbell. Higgins was awarded the team’s Hayden Fry Award (special teams), which is presented to those who show exemplary leadership and dedication, and the Next Man In Award (defense) following the 2022 season.

