Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues

Jill Crippes
Jill Crippes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for more help as the search for a missing woman continues.

Jill Crippes, 47, was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Estron Street on Monday, heading west toward Willow Creek Park.

Police are now asking that people living in those areas review any home security camera footage they may have for signs of Crippes.

Crippes was believed to be wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, and leopard print shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Latest News

Cedar Rapids Market After Dark
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns in August
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp
Fairfax State Savings Bank has served the community for 99 years and counting.
Bank in Our Town Fairfax preparing to celebrate 100 years in 2024
A local resident rides his bike past a toppled street sign on Main Street, Thursday, July 19,...
Wednesday marks 5 years since tornado left trail of destruction in Marshalltown