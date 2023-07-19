Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police are asking for more help as the search for a missing woman continues.

Jill Crippes, 47, was last seen at around 8:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Estron Street on Monday, heading west toward Willow Creek Park.

Police are now asking that people living in those areas review any home security camera footage they may have for signs of Crippes.

Crippes was believed to be wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, and leopard print shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

