Former President Trump, Hannity hold town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some of Donald Trump’s strongest supporters lined up in downtown Cedar Rapids as early as 8:30 am Tuesday morning and waited hours for their chance to see the former President.

Trump appeared this afternoon at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse for a town hall interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The line of people eager to see the former President stretched around Alliant Energy Powerhouse. For some, this moment was more than seeing a presidential candidate. It was an event.

“It’s like seeing Brittney Spears,” said Christian Nassif of Cedar Rapids.

But it was more than entertainment, it was politics. Many of the issues people spoke about were the same ones he campaigned on in 2016.

“We need to close the borders and go back to his policies because they worked,” said Leroy Hammes.

“I have been a Trump supporter since day one,” said Mervyn Cousins. “Right now, this country is in such dire need of someone to bring us all together.”

Some supporters dismissed the allegations he now faced including a possible second federal indictment, this one concerning his actions after the 2020 election.

“If it was that big of a concern, they would have dealt with it when it happened,” said Nassif.

They said Trump was the person who needs to be in office to get things done.

“Everybody else is going to give in to the special interests, the whiners and criers,” said Cousins. “He doesn’t care about that. He wants stuff done. He wants it done right.”

