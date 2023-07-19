Show You Care
Former Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexually exploiting child receives probation

A former Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexually exploiting a 13-year-old student will *not get prison time.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Center Point-Urbana teacher charged with sexually exploiting a 13-year-old student will not go to prison.

On Tuesday, a judge handed down a 2 year deferred judgment - which means 2-years probation.

Adam Hildebrandt was originally charged with sexual exploitation but later pleaded guilty to enticing a minor. Investigators say he inappropriately touched and texted the teenage girl.

Hildebrandt will also have to complete “sex offender registry” requirements for up to 10 years.

