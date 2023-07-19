Show You Care
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced

The judges have eaten, and spoken.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A panel narrowed down the list from ten to the top three new fair foods during a livestreamed tasting event on Tuesday.

The three foods will compete for the People’s Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair next month.

The three finalists include:

  • The Bacon Box’s “Grinder ball” - bacon balls stuffed with mozzarella cheese, wrapped in bacon, rotisserie smoked and dipped in warm marinara sauce. It’s a gluten-free take on the traditional state fair grinder.
  • Watcha Smokin’ BBQ & Brew’s “Iowa Twinkie” - a bacon wrapped jalapeño stuffed with pulled pork, sweet corn, cream cheese and ranch seasoning. Glazed with a sweet and sticky barbeque sauce, drizzled in ranch.
  • What’s Your Cheez’s “Deep-Fried Bacon Brisket Mac-n-Cheese Grilled Cheese” - From The Rib Shack’s sister food trailer called “What’s Your Cheez” - A bacon brisket mac and cheese, slathered between layers of American cheese and two slices of bacon cheddar bread. It’s then deep-fried and served with signature raspberry chipotle barbeque sauce.

Fairgoers will get to try the finalists and cast their vote from August 10 through August 14. The winner will be announced during the fair on August 16.

