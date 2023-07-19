A few showers and storms late this evening into tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front will approach the area through tonight, bringing a chance for a few showers or storms along with it.

Ahead of the front, winds will be generally light but out of the south, which will help to push temperatures up a little bit into the mid and upper 80s for most. Dew points will creep upward a little bit, too, with a slightly humid feel to the air by evening.

As the front passes through, a scattered shower or storm is possible, especially north. Initially, as this activity moves into our far northern counties, they could have the risk for an incidence or two of large hail or damaging winds, though any threat for severe storms will diminish as they move southeast. Not everyone is guaranteed to get rain with this, with ingredients lacking for a more widespread event.

Northwest winds kick in behind the cold front on Thursday, making for a breezy day. This will also pull in a modestly cooler air mass for a couple of days, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the work week.

By the weekend, highs start their climb toward warmer readings, first reaching the mid 80s for many Saturday into Sunday. A slight chance for storms exists on Sunday, but it’s another circumstance where many will miss out.

Into the following week, highs continue to climb and reach near 90 degrees for Monday into Tuesday. Mid 90s are possible by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, with generally rain-free weather during this time.

