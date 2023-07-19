Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A few showers and storms late this evening into tonight

A few showers and storms are possible along a front later this evening into tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front will approach the area through tonight, bringing a chance for a few showers or storms along with it.

Ahead of the front, winds will be generally light but out of the south, which will help to push temperatures up a little bit into the mid and upper 80s for most. Dew points will creep upward a little bit, too, with a slightly humid feel to the air by evening.

As the front passes through, a scattered shower or storm is possible, especially north. Initially, as this activity moves into our far northern counties, they could have the risk for an incidence or two of large hail or damaging winds, though any threat for severe storms will diminish as they move southeast. Not everyone is guaranteed to get rain with this, with ingredients lacking for a more widespread event.

Northwest winds kick in behind the cold front on Thursday, making for a breezy day. This will also pull in a modestly cooler air mass for a couple of days, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the work week.

By the weekend, highs start their climb toward warmer readings, first reaching the mid 80s for many Saturday into Sunday. A slight chance for storms exists on Sunday, but it’s another circumstance where many will miss out.

Into the following week, highs continue to climb and reach near 90 degrees for Monday into Tuesday. Mid 90s are possible by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday, with generally rain-free weather during this time.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Futurecast
Quiet summer weather in place
Back again for 2023, the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team will be programming weather radios!...
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Weather Radio Programming
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, July 17, 2023