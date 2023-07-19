Dubuque man facing hate crime, assault charges after allegedly attacking juveniles

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested a 56-year-old Dubuque man after he allegedly hit a group of kids with a flashlight outside a Dubuque grocery store while shouting racial epithets at them.

At approximately 7:20 pm, Dubuque Police responded to the 1800 block of Elm Street for a report of a disturbance involving juveniles and an adult male.

According to investigators, four juveniles aged 12, 13, 14, and 15 years old arrived at a Dubuque grocery store to buy food when a man, later identified as Bob Phillips of Dubuque, confronted them outside the entrance. Phillips yelled a racial epithet at them multiple times and threw a cigarette in their direction, before pulling a flashlight from the right side of his body and swinging it at them.

One of the juveniles called their mother to come to the store to help them, at which point Phillips threw away the flashlight and fled the scene.

Traffic camera footage confirmed the incident occurring and retrieved the flashlight as evidence.

Phillips was arrested at his residence at 9:16 pm. He claimed the group stole his bike. He also reportedly stated to the responding officer, “I should’ve beat up that big black kid.”

Investigators spoke with a witness who told police that they believed Phillips was the aggressor in the disturbance and that he “threw his bike at the group at one point.”

Phillips is charged with:

3 counts of Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon - Violation of Individual Rights

1 count of Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon

1 count of Disorderly Conduct - Abusive Epithet

In a statement told to the Telegraph Herald, police said that “assault in violation of individual rights falls under the category of hate crimes in Iowa.”

