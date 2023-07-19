Show You Care
Crash on Blairs Ferry Road in Cedar Rapids partially blocks I-380 on ramp

A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over...
A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over the concrete barrier on the bridge going over I-380.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash on Blairs Ferry Road NE near the southbound on ramp for I-380 left one car titled over the concrete barrier on the bridge going over I-380.

TV9 viewer photos show the front of the car was touching the ground just on the other side of the concrete barrier, but the rear of the vehicle was tilted up in the air.

No one was seriously injured in what appeared to be a two vehicle crash. The second vehicle had damage to its front end.

The southbound on ramp was partially blocked while crews worked to tow the crashed vehicles away.

Police have not released details about the crash, including what may have led up to it.

