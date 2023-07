CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What used to be the Cedar Rapids Marriott is now the Raddison Hotel.

The new Raddison sign can be seen out front near Collins Road.

The front of the building has the remains of the previous Marriott sign.

The hotel was bought in May after a two-day auction. The final bid topped $8 million.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.