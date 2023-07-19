Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns in August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids downtown Market After Dark is returning next month, organizers said Wednesday.

In a press release, organizers said the nighttime market is set for August 26.

The free event will feature more than 100 vendors, entertainment, special lighted attractions, games and more.

The market runs from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The market is an open-container environment within the designated market area and only during the market hours.

New for this year’s market will be a lighted alley with a string quartet, hall of mirrors, and a kid-friendly campfire and picnic area. Dozens of games will be in the Game Zone in Greene Square.

Vendors will be located on 2nd Avenue SE, 3rd Avenue SE and 4th Avenue SE between 2nd Street SE and 5th Street SE.

