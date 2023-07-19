Caitlin Clark named Grand Marshal for Saturday’s Hy-Vee INDYCAR race

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named Grand Marshal for this Saturday’s Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race.

Clark will participate in pre-race ceremonies leading up to the 2:00 pm race, as well as deliver the famous command “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

“Caitlin Clark means so much to fans in Iowa and we are excited to welcome her back to Iowa Speedway as our Saturday Grand Marshal for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend,” said Anne Fischgrund, General Manager, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. “With Hy-Vee’s support and partnership, we look forward to Caitlin’s participation this weekend and we know our fans will be excited to see her and have a chance to meet her at the track.”

Clark will sign autographs for fans in the Hy-Vee KidsFit activities area on the Iowa Speedway Concourse from 10:30-11:30 am CT on Saturday and from 10:00-11:00 am CT on Sunday.

National recording artist and Des Moines native Jon Mero, a former contestant on The Voice, will sing the National Anthem prior to the start of Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch will wave the green flag to start the race.

The race weekend will also have concerts featuring Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney on Saturday, along with Zak Brown Band and pop music sensation Ed Sheeran on Sunday.

To purchase 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets and to learn more about the event, visit https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.

