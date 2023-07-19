Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Caitlin Clark named Grand Marshal for Saturday’s Hy-Vee INDYCAR race

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named Grand Marshal for this Saturday’s Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race.

Clark will participate in pre-race ceremonies leading up to the 2:00 pm race, as well as deliver the famous command “Drivers, Start Your Engines.”

“Caitlin Clark means so much to fans in Iowa and we are excited to welcome her back to Iowa Speedway as our Saturday Grand Marshal for Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend,” said Anne Fischgrund, General Manager, Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend. “With Hy-Vee’s support and partnership, we look forward to Caitlin’s participation this weekend and we know our fans will be excited to see her and have a chance to meet her at the track.”

Clark will sign autographs for fans in the Hy-Vee KidsFit activities area on the Iowa Speedway Concourse from 10:30-11:30 am CT on Saturday and from 10:00-11:00 am CT on Sunday.

National recording artist and Des Moines native Jon Mero, a former contestant on The Voice, will sing the National Anthem prior to the start of Saturday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch will wave the green flag to start the race.

The race weekend will also have concerts featuring Carrie Underwood and Kenny Chesney on Saturday, along with Zak Brown Band and pop music sensation Ed Sheeran on Sunday.

To purchase 2023 Hy-Vee INDYCAR Race Weekend tickets and to learn more about the event, visit https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Latest News

Kennedy Connor hit a walk-off rbi single to left to give Regina a 4-3 win over Northeast to...
Regina wins on a walk off, Lisbon’s great comeback falls short at state softball
Tied at one, Liberty had the Duane Banks field believing the Bolts could pull the upset, but a...
Liberty’s season ends in the 4A quarterfinals, losing 9-3 to Johnston
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Wahlert beat Ballard 11-1 in the quarter-finals. West Dubuque also won big shutting out Harlan...
Wahlert and Western Dubuque advance to the 3a semi-finals