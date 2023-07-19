Blood test shows promise in detecting Alzheimer’s

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (KCRG) - According to research reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, a simple, finger-prick blood test is showing promise in its ability to detect Alzheimer’s disease.

The study recruited 307 middle-aged to elderly patients. Researchers conducted cognitive testing and a CT scan for primary care physicians to look at and diagnose. At the same time, researchers also collected a blood sample to analyze.

The primary care physicians correctly identified the presence of Alzehimer’s-related changes in approximately 55% of the cases, while the blood tests did so in more than 85% of the cases.

“These findings are timely and important with the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of Alzheimer’s treatments targeting amyloid-beta where confirmation of amyloid buildup and biomarker monitoring are required to receive treatment,” said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer. “Blood tests — once verified and approved — would offer a quick, noninvasive, and cost-effective option.”

Officials say the tests, which are similar to the finger prick blood tests people with diabetes do every day, demonstrate the value and simplicity of blood-based biomarkers for the disease and include the future potential for at-home testing.

The tests are already being implemented in drug trials for further verification of their effectiveness.

