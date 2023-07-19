Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Blood test shows promise in detecting Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Assocation logo
Alzheimer’s Assocation logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands (KCRG) - According to research reported at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, a simple, finger-prick blood test is showing promise in its ability to detect Alzheimer’s disease.

The study recruited 307 middle-aged to elderly patients. Researchers conducted cognitive testing and a CT scan for primary care physicians to look at and diagnose. At the same time, researchers also collected a blood sample to analyze.

The primary care physicians correctly identified the presence of Alzehimer’s-related changes in approximately 55% of the cases, while the blood tests did so in more than 85% of the cases.

“These findings are timely and important with the recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approvals of Alzheimer’s treatments targeting amyloid-beta where confirmation of amyloid buildup and biomarker monitoring are required to receive treatment,” said Maria C. Carrillo, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer. “Blood tests — once verified and approved — would offer a quick, noninvasive, and cost-effective option.”

Officials say the tests, which are similar to the finger prick blood tests people with diabetes do every day, demonstrate the value and simplicity of blood-based biomarkers for the disease and include the future potential for at-home testing.

The tests are already being implemented in drug trials for further verification of their effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Latest News

On Wednesday, a district court ruled that the sentencing hearing for Goodale will take place on...
New sentencing date set for Jeremy Goodale
FILE 0 Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reacts before signing a bill that creates education savings...
Iowa’s overhaul of state agencies is already showing results, governor says
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark
Cedar Rapids Market After Dark returns in August
Jill Crippes
Iowa City police ask for home security camera footage as search for missing woman continues