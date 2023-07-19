Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bank in Our Town Fairfax preparing to celebrate 100 years in 2024

As Fairfax grows and looks towards its future, it's also looking back.
By Jackie Kennon
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - As Our Town Fairfax grows and looks towards its future, it’s also looking back. Fairfax State Savings Bank has been serving the community for nearly 100 years.

In that near century, the bank has only had three presidents - each long time Fairfax residents. That includes current president Patrick Slater. He started working there in 1991, after an internship in 1977. The bank has been on the same corner for all those 99 years, too. Now, there are locations in Amana and the Kingston Village. Slater says there is a simple motto that inspires how he leads.

“I just lost my dad last November, Dave was the second president and was here for 60 plus years, and he said stop counting after that,” said Slater. “He was here decades, and we still call it the bank that Dave built. He was just on the heels of John Krall, and they’re big shoes to fill. I don’t know if I can fill them, but I try to do the next right thing, which was a motto he lived by.”

Outside of the bank is a giant American flag. The 1,800 square foot flag flies 185 feet in the air. That’s the smaller of the two the bank has. The other is 3,200 feet. Slater says it’s another representation of the town’s patriotic pride.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died during basic training.
Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation

Latest News

A local resident rides his bike past a toppled street sign on Main Street, Thursday, July 19,...
Wednesday marks 5 years since tornado left trail of destruction in Marshalltown
The three foods will compete for the People's Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair’s best new food announced
The three foods will compete for the People’s Choice Best New Food title at the Iowa State Fair...
Finalists for Iowa State Fair's best new food title announced
Wednesday marks five years since an EF3 tornado touched down in Marshalltown, leaving a trail...
Wednesday marks 5 years since tornado left trail of damage in Marshalltown