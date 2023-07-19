Show You Care
100 in 24 program sees homeownership success

Beacon of Light Ministries see success in 100 in 24 homeownership program
Beacon of Light Ministries see success in 100 in 24 homeownership program(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Homeownership is a big step in anyone’s life but getting there isn’t always easy. 100 in 24 took on the challenge of making the goal of buying a house a little less intimidating.

”Before this program, I had given up really on the idea of owning a home,” said Courtney Martin, 100 in 24 participant.

For Courtney and Tyrome Martin, homeownership was something they never thought was possible. Now after taking the 100 in 24 class with Beacon of Light Ministries, they’re close to closing on a home.

”You don’t know what you don’t know, and if you’re having issues with your finances, with your money and you think you can’t own a home, you can. You just have to put in the effort, do a little work, take the time and you can get there. And this program has helped us do that,” said Courtney.

Marcy and Dedric Roundtree started the program back in October of last year.

They teamed up with partners like Collins Community Credit Union and Neighborhood Finance Corporation to help people learn about financial literacy and build up their credit.

”We have seen people grow. From I mean low, low credit to now getting ready to own their homes. It has been a phenomenal experience,” said Marcy.

”They came in apprehensive like, is this really going to go anywhere? Is this for me? But then as they kept coming back, you saw like light bulbs just light up. This is really working!” said Dedric.

The Martins said if you think homeownership is out of reach, take the leap and sign up for the program.

“There’s help here, so you’re not really alone and they’re willing to help you all the way through the end of the process,” said Tyrome.

”Take advantage of this. You know it’s sort of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Courtney.

And while their first group was smaller than their goal of 100 families in 24 months, the Roundtrees said they want to help as many people as they can, one family at a time.

”We are going to be able to really help our communities really become more financially aware and to build those bridges that in their eyes have been broken with no access to the other side of financial awareness and home ownership,” said Marcy.

