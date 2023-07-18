Tama K9 officer locates, helps arrest individual suspected of stealing vehicle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:30 pm, a Tama County Deputy located a stolen vehicle out of Belle Plaine in the boat ramp parking lot south of the Iowa River off County Highway V-18. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.
Officials believed the suspect was still in the area and a K9 unit was called to the scene.
After a lengthy track, around 5:29 pm, the K9 successfully located items of the suspect and helped with the suspect’s apprehension.
Law enforcement has not named the suspect at this time.
