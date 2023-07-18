Rain mostly misses eastern Iowa, warmer air on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A disturbance passes nearby to our southwest today, but the vast majority of the TV9 viewing area will stay dry as it does.

The biggest impact from this will likely be a bit of cloudiness, but, in many cases, it won’t even be enough to fully obscure the sun. As a result, we should finish with similar temperatures around 80 degrees, give or take a couple, and comfortable dew points like we saw on Monday. The only area that could see an isolated shower will be south of Interstate 80, and even then it’s a pretty low chance.

Another cold front approaches the area from the west on Wednesday, and southerly winds will return ahead of it. This will push temperatures a little higher for Wednesday, likely reaching the mid 80s for most. The front could give us a few showers and storms Wednesday night, though the chance would be higher if it was passing during the day instead. Still, a little bit of rain would be welcomed.

Behind this front, temperatures will be held back a bit in the upper 70s and low 80s for the rest of the work week. Saturday is when we’ll start to see temperatures go the other direction, and it’s looking increasingly possible it’ll be a pretty substantial warm-up by the time we get toward the middle of next week. That’s when highs could cross the 90-degree mark for at least a couple of days, with some humidity around, too. Stay tuned on this one, it could be the first dose of legitimate summer heat and humidity we’ve seen this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.