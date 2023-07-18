Show You Care
Quiet summer weather in place

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure continues a comfortable night across eastern Iowa.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Look for a shift in the wind to the south bringing in some warmer and muggier air on Wednesday. We have a slight chance for a shower or storms late Wednesday into Wednesday night, but most are expected to remain dry. The heat is on by the middle of next week. Highs are expected to rise into the lower 90s.

Weeklong Overview of RAGBRAI Weather
Weeklong Overview of RAGBRAI Weather(KCRG)

Dew points will also climb during this time causing the heat index to rise. Have a great night!

