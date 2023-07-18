Our Town Fairfax honors veterans with new memorial

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - This week, KCRG-TV9 is calling Fairfax ‘Our Town.’ We’re celebrating all the things that make it a nice place to live and visit.

One of the newest additions is the Veterans Memorial, honoring people in Our Town Fairfax who served in the military. The town did have a different veterans memorial, but it had to be moved when Highway 151 was rebuilt. William Wicks achieved his Eagle Scout honor through his work on the memorial. It took a year of planning, a year of fundraising, and another year to actually build it. Wicks says it’s important to support veterans.

“They’ve made the sacrifices, and they’ve put in a lot of work and dedication to making our lives better for us, so it’s our duty to give back to them and make our community better for all that they’ve done for us,” Wicks said.

Monday morning, for the first time, members of the Fairfax American Legion raised up the flags that are now flying over the memorial. You can see the new memorial at Fairfield’s Parks and Sports complex. It’s on the other side of the ball fields.

The new Veterans Memorial in Fairfax honors people in Our Town Fairfax who served in the military.

