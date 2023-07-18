Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Officers helped with a special delivery on a rural road in California over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers in Buttonwillow, a small community outside of Bakersfield, were called to a medical emergency on state route 119 last Saturday.

Arriving officers said they found a woman in labor inside a car pulled to the side of the road.

Officer Pence and Officer Krahn put their training to work and “delivered a beautiful baby girl” at about 7:30 a.m., according to the department.

The CHP Central Division shared photos of the officers with the baby girl, including first responders holding the new baby wrapped in a yellow tarp.

California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.(California Highway Patrol)

Authorities said mom and baby were taken to a hospital and are doing well.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
I-80 semi crash
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
FILE - A cow grazes in a pasture as wind turbines rise in the distance, April 27, 2020, near...
Farm fields don’t just feed us. They store carbon. But a big question is how much
Day breaks over downtown Phoenix, Monday, July 17, 2023. Phoenix is set to break its own record...
Phoenix hits at least 110 for 19th straight day, breaking U.S. city records in worldwide heat wave
Crippling heat impacting millions of Americans