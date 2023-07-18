Neglected, abused pup’s health improves; nearly ready for adoption

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, Last Hope Animal Rescue says that the health of the mixed breed dog that was rescued by Cedar Rapids Police back in June has greatly improved.

Police say on June 2nd, 2023 they found “Amari” near Bever Park suffering from a variety of health issues including heat exposure, heart failure, severe mange, and anemia. Officials say that Amari was wrapped in a blanket, unable to escape, and daytime temps were reaching the upper 80s at the time.

Investigators say that the conditions point to neglect and abuse at the hands of her previous owner(s).

Amari is now being cared for at Last Hope Animal Rescue Organizers say that Amari has shown some much-needed weight gain and that her skin has improved tremendously. They say she is now off her previous medications and is cleared for vaccines and a spay.

Last Hope Animal Rescue expects Amari to be available for adoption soon.

