Medical center prepares for RAGBRAI in Coralville

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures next week across Iowa will be topping 90-degrees and that is a concern for hospital emergency room workers all along the RAGBRAI route as they prepare for an especially busy week. The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride across Iowa kicks off in Sioux City, with an overnight stop planned in Coralville later in the week.

Medical centers like Mercy Iowa City are prepared to optimize their staff on the day-of, and days surrounding their stop. But they are also relying on bicyclists to keep each other safe as well.

With an event that often mixes physical activity and social drinking, heat-related illness and dehydration can be a common risk during the week. Dr. Tim Witalka with Mercy Iowa City says riders should look for signs like nausea, muscle cramps, excessive sweating, even passing out and confusion. In those cases, it’s best to stop right away and seek medical assistance as soon as possible.

“Ultimately we do optimize our staffing knowing that we’re going to see more patients. Dealing with RAGBRAI events in the past, we know there’s going to be more orthopedic injuries, there’s going to be more heat-related injuries, there’s going to be more dehydration,” said Dr. Witalka.

While Mercy Iowa City is making a point to prepare their staff, Think Iowa City is working to fill its roster of volunteers and train them accordingly.

“We currently have about 500 volunteers signed up, we still need another 200 or so, so we’re really making a last-minute push and plea for anybody to come out and help,” said Think Iowa City VP of Public Affairs, Nick Pfeiffer. “We’ll find ways to educate you on the exact positions you need to be doing.”

Duties range from campground attendants to check-in volunteers. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.