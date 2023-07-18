Liberty’s season ends in the 4A quarterfinals, losing 9-3 to Johnston
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Tied at one, Liberty had the Duane Banks field believing the Bolts could pull the upset, but a 4-run fourth inning from Johnston helped squelch those dreams.
Liberty took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, matched in the bottom by the Dragons.
Even down 6-1, the Lightning couldn’t be counted out. A Jackson Khamphilanouvong RBI double made it 6-3, but the Johnston pitching shut the rest of the Bolts down.
After the 9-3 loss, Liberty falls to 23-18.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.