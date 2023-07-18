Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas”, whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings, and working in the area but since it is an active situation they cannot comment on the details of it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
I-80 semi crash
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County

Latest News

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23
Family member of Mollie Tibbetts remembers her by running 100 ‘Miles for Mollie’
Cousin of Mollie Tibbetts organizes walk, run on 5-year anniversary of her disappearance
A video shared by Thurman Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw...
Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and job market remains strong
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
American who crossed into North Korea without authorization has been detained