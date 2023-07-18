Johnston Iowa man arrested for sexually abusing child on multiple occasions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 27-year-old from Johnston was arrested on Tuesday for warrants relating to the sexual abuse of a child.

Court records show that Gregory Betts abused a victim under the age of 18 at his home on multiple occasions starting back in 2017. Officials interviewed Betts on February 24th, 2023. Betts reportedly admitted during the interview to “inappropriately touching” the victim on multiple occasions.

He was charged with second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

