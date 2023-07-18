Show You Care
Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation

Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a...
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a citation linking him to a deadly crash back in May.

The 16-year-old was cited by police as the driver who hit Iowa National Guard soldier Corey Hite. Officials said they responded to the crash at around 4:16 p.m. on May 22nd at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway. Hite died following the crash.

Police cited McCaffery with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

A non-jury trial is scheduled to take place on August 29th, 2023.

