Jack McCaffery pleads not guilty in crash citation

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa Basketball coach Fran McCaffery, is pleading not guilty to a citation linking him to a deadly crash back in May.

The 16-year-old was cited by police as the driver who hit Iowa National Guard soldier Corey Hite. Officials said they responded to the crash at around 4:16 p.m. on May 22nd at Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway. Hite died following the crash.

Police cited McCaffery with Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.

A non-jury trial is scheduled to take place on August 29th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.