Iowa State University students make ice cream from scratch at new creamery

The local creamery on the Iowa State University campus has been making dairy products like ice cream, from scratch, since the 1800.
By Connor O'Neal
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - The local creamery on the Iowa State University campus has been making dairy products like ice cream from scratch since the 1800s.

Now, decades later, a full staff of students is taking over, learning every part of food science.

WOI’s Connor O’Neal has more on how the sweet treats are bringing people together.

