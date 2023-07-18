Iowa OBGYN: contested abortion means ‘uncertainty’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa OBGYN is celebrating a decision by a Polk County judge to put a hold a law that would ban abortion after roughly six weeks. However, she also believes that judge left open the possibility that the law will go into effect in the future.

Dr. Emily Boevers in Waverly said, “Providing abortions is really, truly, the most compassionate care that I provide.” Boevers said she spends about 90% of her time working in a rural hospital, and about 10% of her time providing abortion care through Planned Parenthood.

“There is certainly a climate of uncertainty,” said Boevers. “We don’t know when, you know, what the next move is, we don’t know how long this process will be drawn out.”

Monday, a judge placed a temporary injunction on the new abortion law, but did direct the Iowa Board of Medicine to go ahead and draw up rules for how this new legislation would work practically. Boevers said, on the one hand, that’s a good thing.

“If you are participating in care, that is, you know, the medical standard of care, but is unfortunately, illegal...or highly regulated in your state, you certainly want to know how you can do it in a way that doesn’t jeopardize losing your medical license,” she said.

However, she added that having rules drawn up doesn’t bode well for the future of abortion care.

“For better or for worse, the judge was leaving the door open, that this law might go into effect,” said Boevers.

The contested law bans abortions after roughly six weeks, but does provide for exceptions such as a “medical emergency.” Boevers said taking care of patients means preventing emergencies, and sometimes that means an abortion.

“I want to save patients’ lives, and provide patients with the standard of care at the first indication that they need it,” she said. “Pregnancy is one of the most dangerous things that a woman can do. But it truly is. People die because of pregnancies.”

Boevers isn’t certain on what’s ahead, and while she has questions about what this law means for her, in her eyes, there’s no question what it means for her patients.

“I feel very strongly that it’s not all about protecting myself. it’s great to have rules in place. What’s more important is protecting my patients and allowing them the autonomy to make this decision for themselves,” said Boevers. She added, “They should have a choice whether or not to risk their life to carry a pregnancy. This is a basic, basic human right. They should have a choice whether or not to risk their life.”

