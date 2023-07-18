Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Health officials in Dubuque ask for information regarding dog biting incident

(WPTA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials in Dubuque are asking for help gathering information regarding a dog biting incident that happened over the weekend.

It happened on July 15 on Asbury Road between Judson Drive and Evergreen Drive.

Animal Control officers said the dog is a large, golden retriever, poodle mix that is tan with a shaved coat, and was being walked on a leash by its owner at the time of the biting.

The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for help finding the dog, so they can verify the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
I-80 semi crash
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County

Latest News

Judge temporarily blocks Iowa's new abortion law
The new Veterans Memorial in Fairfax honors people in Our Town Fairfax who served in the...
Our Town Fairfax honors veterans with new memorial
The Veterans Memorial in Our Town Fairfax
Our Town Fairfax honors veterans with new memorial
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23