Health officials in Dubuque ask for information regarding dog biting incident

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials in Dubuque are asking for help gathering information regarding a dog biting incident that happened over the weekend.

It happened on July 15 on Asbury Road between Judson Drive and Evergreen Drive.

Animal Control officers said the dog is a large, golden retriever, poodle mix that is tan with a shaved coat, and was being walked on a leash by its owner at the time of the biting.

The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is asking for help finding the dog, so they can verify the dog’s health status and vaccination history.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415.

