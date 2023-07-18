Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince dies at age 23

An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in...
An Iowa helmet is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game, Sept. 17, 2011, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeyes football player Cody Ince died over the weekend at the age of 23, the University of Iowa confirmed Tuesday.

An obituary for Ince said he died unexpectedly at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing,” Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement Tuesday morning. “Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”

Ince played in 29 games for the Hawkeyes from 2018 to 2021 as an offensive lineman.

The Wisconsin-native was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, earning recognition on the spring semester Dean’s list in 2021.

A visitation is planned for July 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a Celebration of Life to follow at BrowTine Event Center in Amery, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
I-80 semi crash
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
(From L to R, top to bottom) Ryan Smith, Byron Smith, Jeff Blue, Drake Duffield, Nathan...
13 arrested following month-long drug trafficking investigation in Fayette County
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold
Iowa State Patrol
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Single-game tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes football games go on sale this week
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete
Caitlin Clark wins ESPY for Best Female College Athlete
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark named semifinalist for another award
Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder.
Leader of Iowa Women’s Basketball team to stay through 2029