Dysart’s new Pocket Park on Main Street completed

The new Dysart Main Street Pocket Park features seating, planters with foliage, free Wi-Fi, dusk to dawn lighting and a gallery of historic photographs.(Vision Dysart)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dysart can now enjoy a covered pocket park on Main Street.

Vision Dysart, a subcommittee of the Dysart Development Corporation, said the project came about in 2021 after a large tree was removed, leaving an undeveloped space on Main Street.

The pocket park features seating, planters with foliage, free Wi-Fi, dusk to dawn lighting and a gallery of historic photographs.

It’s located between the Normal Anders Public Library and the Eikamp Insurance Building.

The project was funded through grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, the Tama County Community Foundation and the Dysart Community Foundation, along with donations from local businesses and community members.

A dedication ceremony is set for later this summer.

