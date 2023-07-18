Dysart’s new Pocket Park on Main Street completed

DYSART, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Dysart can now enjoy a covered pocket park on Main Street.

Vision Dysart, a subcommittee of the Dysart Development Corporation, said the project came about in 2021 after a large tree was removed, leaving an undeveloped space on Main Street.

The pocket park features seating, planters with foliage, free Wi-Fi, dusk to dawn lighting and a gallery of historic photographs.

It’s located between the Normal Anders Public Library and the Eikamp Insurance Building.

The project was funded through grants from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, the Tama County Community Foundation and the Dysart Community Foundation, along with donations from local businesses and community members.

A dedication ceremony is set for later this summer.

