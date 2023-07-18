Community remembers Iowa soldier who died during basic training

PELLA, Iowa (KCCI) - People are remembering an Iowa soldier who died after a medical emergency during basic training.

The Army says it happened Wednesday at Fort Moore in Georgia.

Nineteen-year-old Pella-native, Private First Class Jacob Atchison, also known as JT, had a medical emergency during training and later died at the hospital. The Army is investigating.

People who knew Atchison said joining the military was his goal.

According to his obituary, he was a “self-professed mama’s boy,” who loved history and social studies classes, and played football.

Billy Fox, one of his former coaches, said his impact was a great one.

“I think JT had a much greater impact than what JT probably understood,” Fox said. “There’s large parts of people missing today because JT is not here. And he left an impact that will be forever remembered.”

Three of Atchison’s friends started a Go Fund Me to buy a park bench and plaque in his memory. They’ve already reached their $2,000 goal.

All of the other money raised will go directly to Atchison’s family.

