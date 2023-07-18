Buildings still vacant due to COVID-19 pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When you’re driving or walking through downtown Cedar Rapids, you may notice that more and more apartment complexes are being built.

You may also notice more “For Sale” or “for lease” signs in front of buildings that used to house huge companies.

Researchers from Iowa State University found since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more companies have left their offices empty in favor of an online or hybrid work environment.

One professional told KCRG the office space market in Cedar Rapids might be turning around in the coming years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies adopted a hybrid or work-from-home work policy, leaving bustling office spaces empty.

Realtors like Scott Olson say businesses are adapting, with some office space becoming apartments that house the new stay-at-home population.

“So what’s happening is in 2023 and 2024 we’re going to have 1,000 more housing units in the core area between downtown, Newbo, Kingston and the Time Check area. 1,000 units. We’ve never had that many units come on the market,” Olson said.

Olson says there are more than 300 lease or sale listings for offices in Cedar Rapids, a number he has never seen so high.

“Are we different than anyplace else in the country? No. Are we better conditioned than other cities? Yes, because of our strong underlying economy in a variety of sectors,” Olson said.

To help revitalize empty office spaces, developers like the those in Armstrong Development take offices and lease them to different clients, allowing anyone from different professions to work with a shared space.

Olson says he hopes to see workers move back into the office in 2024, but the President of Armstrong Development thinks they’ll be back sooner.

“I do think we’re missing that connection by not being together as much as possible. Many people find their friends through work. Sometimes they find their future bride or groom through work or indirectly,” Jon Dusek, President of Armstrong Development, said.

Dusek also told KCRG that one thing that will help people get back into the office in Cedar Rapids is the short commute time.

People who live in cities with lots of traffic may be driven to stay home to avoid it.

Olson said that he expects more workers to head back to the physical office space in 2024, but they’ll work in a more flexible manner.

Olson says this is a continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says some companies may continue a flexible, hybrid schedule for employees where they might be in the office three days out of the week.

This has led to more divided work floors, with several different businesses sharing the same space.

Olson told me there are other options for office buildings that are not fully used.

“Restaurants emptied out because of the pandemic, went out of business. We’ve now backfilled the majority of them with new businesses. I think the same thing is going to happen downtown. It’s either going to become an apartment if it’s the type of building that’s set up or we’ll see some new kinds of businesses that hopefully will jump at affordable office prices,” Olson said.

Olson said that there will be a lot of changes to the downtown area to help grow back the number of office workers lost during the pandemic.

He also said that many large companies have been the ones to downsize in office spaces and sent workers remote.

The people looking for office spaces now are mainly smaller, start-up businesses and regular people just looking to get out of the house.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.