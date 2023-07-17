Univ. of Iowa Health Care to begin search for next UIHC associate VP and CEO

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care has formed a search committee and is set to begin the process of finding for its next associate vice president and CEO of UI Hospitals and Clinics.

The search is expected to begin in August with Colin Derdeyn, MD, chair and departmental executive officer of the UI Department of Radiology, and Peter Matthes, UI senior advisor to the president and vice president for external affairs serving as co-chairs of the search committee.

Other members of the search committee will include:

Joseph Clamon, JD, UI Health Care associate vice president for legal affairs and general counsel, and chief strategy officer

Jacob Groen, DO, president, House Staff Council, and resident physician, UI Department of Family Medicine

Mark Henrichs, MHA, CPA, UI Health Care associate vice president for finance and chief financial officer

Katie Imborek, MD, UI Health Care interim associate vice president for health parity, and clinical professor and vice chair of clinical operations, UI Department of Family Medicine

Jackie Kleppe, director of outreach and engagement, UI Health Care Marketing and Communications, and past president, UI Staff Council

J. Lawrence Marsh, MD, chair and departmental executive officer, UI Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation

Greta Rouse, member and UI Hospitals & Clinics committee vice chair, Board of Regents, State of Iowa

Clark Stanford, DDS, PhD, MHA, dean, UI College of Dentistry

Douglas Van Daele, MD, executive director, UI Physicians, and vice dean for clinical affairs, Carver College of Medicine

Emily Ward, BSN, RN, MBA, ECNP, CCRN-K, associate chief nurse officer, UI Hospitals & Clinics

The firm Spencer Stuart will assist in the search.

UIHC’s previous CEO Suresh Gunasekaran left to take the position of CEO of University of California, San Francisco Health in early March 2022. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nurse executive of UI Hospitals & Clinics has served in the role on an interim basis since Gunasekaran’s departure.

