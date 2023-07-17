Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Iowa Health Care to begin search for next UIHC associate VP and CEO

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care has formed a search committee and is set to begin the process of finding for its next associate vice president and CEO of UI Hospitals and Clinics.

The search is expected to begin in August with Colin Derdeyn, MD, chair and departmental executive officer of the UI Department of Radiology, and Peter Matthes, UI senior advisor to the president and vice president for external affairs serving as co-chairs of the search committee.

Other members of the search committee will include:

  • Joseph Clamon, JD, UI Health Care associate vice president for legal affairs and general counsel, and chief strategy officer
  • Jacob Groen, DO, president, House Staff Council, and resident physician, UI Department of Family Medicine
  • Mark Henrichs, MHA, CPA, UI Health Care associate vice president for finance and chief financial officer
  • Katie Imborek, MD, UI Health Care interim associate vice president for health parity, and clinical professor and vice chair of clinical operations, UI Department of Family Medicine
  • Jackie Kleppe, director of outreach and engagement, UI Health Care Marketing and Communications, and past president, UI Staff Council
  • J. Lawrence Marsh, MD, chair and departmental executive officer, UI Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation
  • Greta Rouse, member and UI Hospitals & Clinics committee vice chair, Board of Regents, State of Iowa
  • Clark Stanford, DDS, PhD, MHA, dean, UI College of Dentistry
  • Douglas Van Daele, MD, executive director, UI Physicians, and vice dean for clinical affairs, Carver College of Medicine
  • Emily Ward, BSN, RN, MBA, ECNP, CCRN-K, associate chief nurse officer, UI Hospitals & Clinics

The firm Spencer Stuart will assist in the search.

UIHC’s previous CEO Suresh Gunasekaran left to take the position of CEO of University of California, San Francisco Health in early March 2022. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, chief nurse executive of UI Hospitals & Clinics has served in the role on an interim basis since Gunasekaran’s departure.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting.
Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Noon on Monday, July 16, 2023.
Air quality remains poor Sunday, more scattered storms develop
KCRG First Alert Forecast
A cold front brings reduced dew points and a clearing sky
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Single-game tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes football games go on sale this week
Florida Governor DeSantis visits Davenport, along side Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Gov. Reynolds to conduct interviews with GOP presidential candidates at Iowa State Fair
New study examines link between daily dose of aspirin and anemia
First Alert Forecast: Monday midday, July 17