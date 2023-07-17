Show You Care
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash

I-80 crash causes roadblock
I-80 crash causes roadblock(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:10 pm, The Iowa DOT reported a lengthy traffic delay following a crash on I-80 eastbound near Iowa City.

According to officials, the crash occurred between Exit 244: Dubuque Street and Exit 246: Dodge Street and caused a roadblock.

The roadblock was reported as causing a 22-minute delay in eastbound traffic as of 3:38 pm. A detour is in operation.

Officials advise travelers find an alternate route if possible.

