Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:10 pm, The Iowa DOT reported a lengthy traffic delay following a crash on I-80 eastbound near Iowa City.
According to officials, the crash occurred between Exit 244: Dubuque Street and Exit 246: Dodge Street and caused a roadblock.
The roadblock was reported as causing a 22-minute delay in eastbound traffic as of 3:38 pm. A detour is in operation.
Officials advise travelers find an alternate route if possible.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.