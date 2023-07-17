Show You Care
Three killed, two injured in head-on collision in Cass County

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol(Marlon Hall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 14th, at approximately 12:51 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to the intersection of Highway 71 and Troublesome Creek for a report of a deadly crash.

According to officials, a 1999 Ford F350 was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it crossed over the center line and struck a 2001 Toyota Camry head-on. The F350 rolled onto its passenger side and came to rest on the west shoulder of the road. The Camry came to rest in the ditch on the west side. Neither the driver nor the passenger in the F350 were wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Both drivers were killed in the collision as well as a 15-year-old female passenger in the Camry. The drivers have been identified as 43-year-old Michael Adam Warnaca of Exira, IA, and 46-year-old, Erick William Kerkman of North Liberty, IA.

A 10-year-old male passenger in the F350 and a 12-year-old passenger in the Camry were significantly injured as well in the crash.

Officials say it is unclear at this time while the F350 crossed the center line.

An investigation is ongoing.

