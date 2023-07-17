Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Smoke is gone with an overall quiet week ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moved through the state earlier today helping to scrub the smoke out of the atmosphere in eastern Iowa.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Very little in the way of any rainfall chances for the week ahead. Tuesday there are more robust systems moving across southwest Iowa. This could bring a few showers or storms into the southern and central zone with most areas staying dry. Midweek through the weekend keeps high pressure in control which means tranquil weather.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Midwest Weather
Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Midwest Weather(KCRG)

It will be a bit warmer and muggier once again with even warmer weather ahead for RAGBRAI next week. Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting.
Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home
Jill Crippes
Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
I-80 semi crash
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed Iowa abortion law on hold

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 17, 2023
Pleasant conditions settle into the Midwest behind a cold front.
Easier breathing as wildfire smoke leaves state
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday midday, July 17