Smoke is gone with an overall quiet week ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front moved through the state earlier today helping to scrub the smoke out of the atmosphere in eastern Iowa.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Very little in the way of any rainfall chances for the week ahead. Tuesday there are more robust systems moving across southwest Iowa. This could bring a few showers or storms into the southern and central zone with most areas staying dry. Midweek through the weekend keeps high pressure in control which means tranquil weather.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Midwest Weather (KCRG)

It will be a bit warmer and muggier once again with even warmer weather ahead for RAGBRAI next week. Have a good night!

