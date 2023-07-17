Show You Care
Single-game tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes football games go on sale this week

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeyes fans can start getting tickets to games at Kinnick starting this week.

The University announced Monday, individual game tickets for seven Iowa Hawkeyes home football games go on sale for donors on Monday and for the general public on Thursday.

The tickets available are for the following matchups:

  • Utah State - Sept. 2
  • Western Michigan - Sept. 16
  • Michigan State - Sept. 30
  • Minnesota Oct. 22
  • Purdue (Homecoming) Oct. 7
  • Illinois (home finale) Nov. 18

For more information on tickets, click here.

University of Iowa student football season tickets are sold out.

The university also announced “Kids’ Day at Kinnick” is planned for Aug. 12, with the start time and information for the free-admission event to be announced at a later date.

