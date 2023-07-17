New Waverly-Shell Rock school won’t be finished before school year starts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District announced that North Ridge Elementary won’t quite be ready for the first few days of the upcoming school year.

While officials with the school district say that significant progress continues to be made, there “just isn’t enough time between now and then to get everything done.”

Instead, the district will plan on having students start the year in Shell Rock, and then transfer over to the new school on October 9th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.