Mercy’s new heart center to open Monday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy’s new heart center is set to open to patients on Monday.

It’s just across from the main hospital in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The new Jewel and Jim Plumb Heart Center will bring heart specialists and services all under one roof.

It’s designed to be one of the area’s largest and most comprehensive facilities.

One of the main features is a large walking track to help patients make the transition back to their daily life.

Construction started nearly two years ago.

