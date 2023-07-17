Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

Jill Crippes
Jill Crippes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are asking for help in locating a person that was last seen earlier this morning.

47-year-old Jill Crippes was last seen around 8:15 am in the 1000 block of Estron Street walking west toward Willow Creek Park. Crippes was believed to be wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, and leopard print shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting.
Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
An Air Quality Alert is in effect through Noon on Monday, July 16, 2023.
Air quality remains poor Sunday, more scattered storms develop
KCRG First Alert Forecast
A cold front brings reduced dew points and a clearing sky
A Kentucky coroner says two brothers, ages 14 and 18, were killed in a boating accident on Lake...
Brothers killed after boat, Jet Ski collide on Ky. lake

Latest News

I-80 crash causes roadblock
Traffic delay on I-80 near Iowa City following crash
Iowa lawmakers could return to the statehouse in Des Moines for a special legislative session.
Judge puts newly signed abortion law on hold
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in a 2017 photo. (Samantha Myers/KCRG)
Univ. of Iowa Health Care to begin search for next UIHC associate VP and CEO
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Single-game tickets to Iowa Hawkeyes football games go on sale this week