Iowa City Police seeking public’s help in locating missing person

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are asking for help in locating a person that was last seen earlier this morning.

47-year-old Jill Crippes was last seen around 8:15 am in the 1000 block of Estron Street walking west toward Willow Creek Park. Crippes was believed to be wearing black pants, a black T-shirt with white lettering, and leopard print shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joint Emergency Communication Center at 319-356-6800.

