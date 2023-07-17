Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa City Bruisers brings kids together to enjoy roller blading

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Today dozens of kids gathered for a junior roller derby team in Iowa City.

It’s part of the nonprofit Iowa City Bruisers’ effort to give kids a place to learn the sport - and connect with others.

Organizers say these practices are a way to build community.

Co-founder of the team “it’s like a family here we’ve been doing this for a while and I love it.”

The Bruisers are a non-profit owned by Iowa Reach, run by volunteers.

The Bruisers are open to anyone ages 6 thru 17 and are free to join.

For more information on the Bruisers click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire smoke at the surface returns today, making air quality poorer.
Wildfire smoke back in a big way, along with a few storms
Missing 77-year-old Washington man found after fatal motorcycle crash
A shooting.
Sleeping victim hurt by gunshots fired at Cedar Rapids home
Waterloo city employee dies in incident at wastewater treatment facility
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Latest News

Washington has found a healthy way to bring people to the city and will expand those...
Our Town: An expanding park is drawing athletes both locally and from out of town
Warren Ropp joins us to talk about the COPS series.
Special night of racing at Hawkeye Downs raises money for a good cause
Randy Larson, longtime basketball supporter and Prime Time League founder, dies
Randy Larson, longtime basketball supporter and Prime Time League founder, dies
Waterloo Non- Profit
Waterloo non-profit raises awareness of prostate cancer amongst Black men