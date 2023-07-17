Iowa City Bruisers brings kids together to enjoy roller blading

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Today dozens of kids gathered for a junior roller derby team in Iowa City.

It’s part of the nonprofit Iowa City Bruisers’ effort to give kids a place to learn the sport - and connect with others.

Organizers say these practices are a way to build community.

Co-founder of the team “it’s like a family here we’ve been doing this for a while and I love it.”

The Bruisers are a non-profit owned by Iowa Reach, run by volunteers.

The Bruisers are open to anyone ages 6 thru 17 and are free to join.

For more information on the Bruisers click here.

