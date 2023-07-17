Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds to conduct interviews with GOP presidential candidates at Iowa State Fair

Florida Governor DeSantis visits Davenport, along side Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Florida Governor DeSantis visits Davenport, along side Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds(KWQC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds plans to hold “Fair-Side Chats” with Republican presidential candidates at the Iowa State Fair this summer.

The governor’s office said the one-on-one interviews at JR’s South Pork Ranch will go beyond the issues, allowing fairgoers to see who the candidates really are.

“I couldn’t be more excited to host the Presidential Candidates at our world-class Iowa State Fair, showcasing all we have to offer,” Gov. Reynolds said. “These one-on-one ‘Fair-Side Chats’ offer the candidates an incredible opportunity to share their message directly with Iowans. With just 6 months to go until the Iowa Caucus, it’s crunch time!”

The interviews are scheduled throughout the fair, from August 10-20.

The governor’s office did not say specifically which of the candidates would be included in the series of interviews or whether any had chosen not to participate.

Former President Donald Trump criticized Reynolds earlier this month for remaining neutral in the 2024 Iowa GOP caucuses rather than endorsing him. Reynolds shrugged off the criticism, while other candidates defended her.

One of the candidates, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, went as far as to say he would consider Reynolds as a potential running mate should he win the presidential nomination. Other candidates, including Former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, congratulated Reynolds on Friday after she signed a restrictive abortion measure into law at a Family Leadership Summit.

Reynolds has remained committed to her pledged to stay neutral in the race for the nomination.

