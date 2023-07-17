Foundational foursome of Williamsburg seniors taking one last shot at a state title

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Seniors Elle Ridgeway, Rylie Metz, Jenna Thurm and Peyton Driscoll have qualified for state four times, but second place in 2020 is the furthest they’ve gotten.

However, this year is a little different - they’re the No. 1 seed.

“I feel like every team is scared of us,” Driscoll said. “We’re the team this year that everybody wants to beat.”

They’re as talented a class as any in the state. Before 2020, the Raiders had only made the state tournament twice.

All four seniors will play softball in college, Ridgeway at Simpson, Metz and Wartburg, Thurm at Indian Hills and Driscoll at Kirkwood.

Smaller schools, to be sure. But the players say - just like Williamsburg - they’re not lacking in ‘small town love.’

“There’s heart for a small school like us,” Driscoll said.

“The love for the game the love for each other,” said Metz. “They also value the community and the trust and that’s what really think is what really Williamsburg has.”

With that tight-knit mindset you can bet there’ll be a lot of Raider red in the crowd in Fort Dodge this week.

“I’m so excited,” Metz said. “This is the best week of the year for sure.”

In addition to all their fans, players say they’re also bringing a new attitude, one they’ve had all year.

“Positive attitude, positive culture, the drive to always come to practice and have fun,” said Metz. “That’s what getting us so far as we all have a positive attitude to come here every day.”

“We are a lot of fun,” said Ridgeway. “To be here and be around positivity, I just like how we all just come together and do this one thing. It might be two and a half hour practices, but we all love it.”

Players say after all the practices and an entire offseason worth of hard work, a state title in Fort Dodge would be that much sweeter

“Winning is more fun when you know you’ve put in the hard work and the dedication,” said Metz. That is what we do every day. We come in, we work our butts off, ee have a positive attitude and it’s paying off so far.”

Williamsburg plays Albia in the 3A state quarterfinals Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.